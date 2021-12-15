Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) versus Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Financial Comparison

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Volta Inc – Class A and Blink Charging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta Inc – Class A 0 0 5 0 3.00 Blink Charging 0 3 3 0 2.50

Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.76%. Blink Charging has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.46%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Blink Charging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A Blink Charging $6.23 million 203.01 -$17.85 million ($1.10) -27.25

Blink Charging has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Profitability

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -285.50% -24.20% -22.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Blink Charging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volta Inc – Class A beats Blink Charging on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on October 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.