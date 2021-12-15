Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VOR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

NYSE VOR opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

