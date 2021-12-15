WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 208,365 shares.The stock last traded at $20.14 and had previously closed at $19.00.

WKME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

