Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $271.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

