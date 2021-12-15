Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 130,000 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 957,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,215. Warby Parker Inc has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $1,313,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.