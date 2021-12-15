Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after buying an additional 667,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,874,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Waters by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,761,000 after buying an additional 124,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $342.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $240.60 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.