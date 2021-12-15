Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Down 4.2%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $2,929,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $2,794,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $131,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $4,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $36,107,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

