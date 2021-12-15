Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Weave Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Weave Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

WEAV stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

