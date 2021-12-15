Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading 5.5% Higher

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.35. 7,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 354,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

About Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

