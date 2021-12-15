Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to “Overweight”

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

REXR opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

