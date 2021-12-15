Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Holdings Lowered by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,523 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 4.66% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 190.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter.

WBND traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 65,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

