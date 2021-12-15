Western Resources (TSE:WPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WPX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.17. Western Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 167,080 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17.

Western Resources Company Profile (TSE:WPX)

Western Resources Corp, formerly Western Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company, which intends to be able to pursue investment opportunities in other resource properties that may contain metals or minerals other than potash and in jurisdictions that may be outside of Saskatchewan. The Company considers alternative value enhancing opportunities for those resource properties, such as joint ventures, spin-offs or business combinations.

