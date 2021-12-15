Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.90 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

