Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.67 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,466 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

