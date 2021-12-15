Westpac Banking Corp Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,873 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.