Westpac Banking Corp Has $15.23 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

NYSE BX opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.