Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 6,594 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,174 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after buying an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after buying an additional 71,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.04. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.