Westpac Banking Corp Sells 12,086 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Waste Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

