WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 423.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at $830,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

