Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 450 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $2,780,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $9,591,000. South State Corp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,893,000.

GDX stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

