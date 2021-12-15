Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 62,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Electric by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in General Electric by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 46,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -177.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

