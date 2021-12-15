Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $26,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 446,250 shares of company stock worth $141,524,465. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $277.16 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.78 and its 200-day moving average is $316.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

