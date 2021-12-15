White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.58% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $804,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,011.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,066.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,102.63. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

