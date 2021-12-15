WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report sales of $183.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.40 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $293.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $935.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.70 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $733.75 million, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $757.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $345,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $2,311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 576.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 58,227 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

