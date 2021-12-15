WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NYSE:WOW opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,982,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,633,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

