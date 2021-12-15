Widercoin (WDR) Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $56,935.78 and approximately $23,182.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.03 or 0.07937408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00076464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.45 or 1.00088974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.