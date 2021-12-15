Wilder World Price Reaches $3.84 on Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Wilder World has a market cap of $282.96 million and $17.46 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00007842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00205208 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

