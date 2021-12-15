William Murray John Acquires 35,600 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director William Murray John bought 35,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 420,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$757,080.

William Murray John also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, William Murray John purchased 15,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00.

Shares of DSV stock opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.74. The company has a market cap of C$653.56 million and a P/E ratio of -18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 41.69, a current ratio of 41.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.