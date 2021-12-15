Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the lowest is $4.20. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $3.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $14.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.32 to $14.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.46. 26,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $98.75 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.26.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.