WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce $496.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $437.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,599,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,914,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

