WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 11,605 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12,193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

