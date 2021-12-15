WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 62,438 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,438 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PPD were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at $166,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PPD opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

