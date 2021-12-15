WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,000. Allstate makes up about 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 7,723.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 209.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

ALL opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.16. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

