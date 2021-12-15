WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Shares of ALLE opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

