WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Neogen were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.42. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.