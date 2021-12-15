WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,084 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CorVel were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CRVL stock opened at $196.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.15. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.85.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,099. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

