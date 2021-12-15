WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 41,185 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,185 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

CSX opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

