WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CXSE stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $81.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $12,393,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 18.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

