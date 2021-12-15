WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CXSE stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $81.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.
