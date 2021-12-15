WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, December 23rd

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund stock opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $127.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

