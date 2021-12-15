WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Trading Down 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 1,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG owned 1.37% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

