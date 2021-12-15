WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.58

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $15.12. WVS Financial shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 391 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $28.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.
WVS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVFC)
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
