xDai Market Cap Hits $98.60 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One xDai coin can currently be bought for $13.26 or 0.00027757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xDai has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $3.06 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xDai has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.72 or 0.07966422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.79 or 1.00272513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About xDai

xDai’s total supply is 8,386,162 coins and its circulating supply is 7,433,782 coins. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com

Buying and Selling xDai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xDai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xDai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

