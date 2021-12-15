Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.29). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XENE. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

