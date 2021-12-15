XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.12

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 5488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOS. Wedbush began coverage on XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on XOS in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xos Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

