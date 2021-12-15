XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $120.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,041,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.53. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

