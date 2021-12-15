XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XpresSpa Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 33,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

