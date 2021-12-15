Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 8.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 8,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,775,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
The firm has a market cap of $899.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
