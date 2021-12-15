Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 8.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 8,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,775,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The firm has a market cap of $899.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 152,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

