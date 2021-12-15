Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.14) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.51% from the company’s current price.
AUY stock opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 315.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 455.62 ($6.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61.
About Yamana Gold
