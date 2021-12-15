Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.14) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.51% from the company’s current price.

AUY stock opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 315.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 455.62 ($6.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

