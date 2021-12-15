Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YARIY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

Shares of YARIY opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

