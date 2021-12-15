Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock Position Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Yelp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Yelp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,661 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Yelp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,610 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Yelp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,082 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,344 shares of company stock worth $520,397. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

